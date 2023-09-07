Ezra Collective Wins The Mercury Prize

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The British jazz quintet Ezra Collective has become the first jazz act to win the Mercury Prize in the prestigious award’s 22-year history.

The Ezra Collective were announced as the winners of this year’s Mercury Prize during a ceremony at the Hammersmith in London on Thursday evening.

The group, which includes bandleader Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, and tenor saxophonist James Mollison, met at the Gary Crosby’s Tomorrow’s Warriors, a music education and development program aimed at creating pathways to successful careers in the music industry, with a focus on black and female artists.

Along with acclaim, the Mercury Prize includes a cash prize of £25,000.

“This moment that we’re celebrating right here is testament to good, special people putting time and effort into young people to play music,” Ezra Collective bandleader Femi Koleoso said accepting the award.

“This is not just a result for Ezra Collective, or for UK jazz, but this is a special moment for every single organization across the country, ploughing efforts and time into young people playing music,” he added.