Kehlani Signs With Wasserman Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced the signing of Grammy-nominated recording artist Kehlani for worldwide representation.

At Wasserman Music, Kehlani will be repped by a team led by agents Brent Smith and Eli Gelernter, the agency said.

The signing follows Kehlani’s successful world tour in 2022, in support of her global smash hit Blue Water Road, which dropped via Atlantic Records. The tour included a pair of two standing-room-only nights at Radio City Music Hall, as well as performances at L.A.’s YouTube Theater, and London’s O2 Academy Brixton, among others.

Since her debut, Kehlani has earned over 20 Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications and racked up an impressive aggregation of more than 5 billion streams worldwide.

She’s been nominated for multiple Grammys, including “Best Urban Contemporary Album” for her Gold-certified mixtape You Should Be Here and “Best R&B Performance” for the 2016 Platinum single “Distraction.”