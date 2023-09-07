Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, And Eric Church Lead The Lineup For Stagecoach 2024

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — AEG’s festival promoter Goldenvoice spilled the lineup for the 2024 return of the country-oriented Stagecoach Festival, with Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Miranda Lambert announced as headliners for 2024.

Set for April 26-28, the 2024 lineup will also feature the likes of Post Malone (Performing a Special Set of Country Covers), Jelly Roll, HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Leon Bridges, Dwight Yoakam, The Beach Boys, Elle King, and many, many more.

“Stagecoach is such a legendary festival, and I am honored to be headlining the final night. I have so many friends who never miss it and I know this will be a monumental weekend for all of us. Can’t wait to see everybody there,” stated Morgan Wallen.

Additionally, the festival will also feature special late-night sets from some artists you may not normally associate with country music, including Stagecoach regular Diplo, along with Wiz Khalifa and Nickelback.

For the foodies, celebrity chef Guy Fieri will bring his Stagecoach Smokehouse back to the event for the fifth year, with new chefs, pit bosses, and BBQ vendors.

Also returning to Stagecoach for 2024 will be the Compton Cowboys, a group of ten Black horseback riders who learned their craft in the semi-rural town of Richland Farms, located in Los Angeles.

“There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert. The fans, the setup, the location— there really is no other festival like it. My band and I have had the chance to experience the magic that is Stagecoach a few times now, and we can’t wait to be back in 2024,” Miranda Lambert added.