More Than 60,000 Fans Turned Out For Rocklahoma 2023

PRYOR, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Deb Concerts’ Rocklahoma festival drew a crowd of more than 60,000 fans to Pryor, Oklahoma over Labor Day Weekend for three days of music and camping.

Music for the weekend included headlining sets from Godsmack, Pantera and Limp Bizkit, with the latter providing fans with a special tribute to Jimmy Buffett on Saturday night, just hours after the rock legend’s passing.

Other artists for the weekend included Rob Zombie, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, and Theory Of A Deadman, among others.

This year’s festival was hosted by Eddie Trunk, who received a special Citation Award during the weekend from the Oklahoma State House of Representatives for his contributions to rock music. As per tradition, the festival also hosted the crowning of Miss Rocklahoma 2023 on Friday night, with the honor going to Dani Ward from Edmond, OK.

Rocklahoma 2023 helped to raise more than $80,000 in on-site donations for the non-profit Pryor Area Foundation. The foundation helps to facility community development and improvement projects, including support for disadvantaged public-school students in and around the Mayes County area.

Organizers announced that details for next year’s return of the popular festival will be revealed in the coming weeks, including updates about the renaming of the festival grounds to Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch.