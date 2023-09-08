33 & West Talent Agency Adds Reggae Sensation Maoli To Client Roster

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Burgeoning independent talent agency 33 & West (launched in 2018) specializes in the representation of established and emerging musicians, comedians, and film/TV entertainment professionals, announces the addition of Polynesia’s iconic commercial recording artist Maoli to its talent family.

Maoli, celebrated as Hawaii’s and Polynesia’s No. 1 independent commercial recording artist, has earned widespread acclaim for a staggering 21 No. 1 Regional Island Reggae Hits. Their remarkable journey began in 2007, and since then, Maoli has illuminated stages across 42 of the 50 states in the US, as well as captivating audiences in New Zealand, Australia, and the South Pacific.

“Maoli’s extraordinary talent has transcended borders, capturing the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide,” said Russell Brantley at 33 & West. “Their ability to blend a myriad of musical genres, from Country and R&B to Soul, Acoustic, Rock & Roll, and Reggae, into a unique ‘Country Reggae’ sound, speaks volumes about their artistic prowess. We are thrilled to be part of their next chapter.”

Often described as heartfelt, uplifting, and feel-good, Maoli’s music has left an indelible mark, enabling them to sell out the largest venues in their native Hawai’i. In July 2023 alone, Maoli sold over 45,000 tickets across four markets in Hawaii.

“I’m elated to join forces with 33 & West as I continue to push the boundaries of my musical journey,” said lead singer Glenn Awong. “Their track record in nurturing talent and commitment to artistic growth align seamlessly with my aspirations. Together, we are poised to take my music to new heights.”

At iHeart’s Island Music Awards in 2020, Maoli won the “Album of The Year” award for Sense of Purpose, along with the prestigious “Group of the Year” award. They replicated that success in 2021 by winning the “Album of the Year” award for The Breakthrough, and “Song of the Year” for “My Reason.” Maoli also received the 2020 Na Hoku Hanohano Award for “Reggae Album Of The Year.”

33 & West agents Russell Brantley, Shan Patrick, Ian Fintak and 33 & West co-founder JJ Cassiere signed Maoli for worldwide representation.