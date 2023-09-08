Harvey Mason Jr. Says The Drake A.I. Song Is Not Eligible For A Grammy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following questions earlier this week, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. clarified that the song “Heart on My Sleeve” which features vocals that sound like Drake, but which were generated by artificial intelligence, are not eligible for the Grammys.

Questions about the Grammy eligibility of A.I. songs arose earlier this week after the song’s anonymous creator, who goes by Ghostwriter, launched a new track that features AI-generated vocals akin to Travis Scott and 21 Savage.

Following the release of the video, the New York Times reported that Ghostwriter was angling for a Grammy nomination. In the article, The New York Times quotes Harvey Mason, stating that from a creative perspective, the Drake song is “absolutely eligible because it was written by a human.”

However, Mason Jr. provided additional guidance on the issue in a video shared via social media on Thursday night, noting that the A.I. Drake song wouldn’t pass muster for a Grammy Award as there are legal issues.

“Even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained; the vocals were not cleared by the label or the artists; and the song is not commercially available,” Mason Jr. stated. “Because of that, it’s not eligible.”

He continued, noting that the situation is likely to evolve, adding “The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists and human creators, period.”