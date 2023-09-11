Country Bay Music Festival Adds New Artists Alongside Headliners Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett & More

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Loud and Live, the Miami-based global entertainment, marketing and live events company, in partnership with its live events division, EngageLive! has announced a host of new country talent for its inaugural event, the Country Bay Music Festival – set for November 11-12 on the grounds of the Miami Marine Stadium, minutes from downtown Miami at Key Biscayne.

The list of additions includes “Whiskey On You” singer Nate Smith, “After a Few” singer/songwriter Travis Denning, country-trap artist BRELAND, a CMT Next Women of Country program inductee Mackenzie Carpenter, former Connecticut state police officer and “Bleeding Blue” singer Jordan Oaks and Dee Jay Silver, a DJ/producer/artist who often tours with and opens for Jason Aldean as a DJ and is known for mixes of country and a variety of other genres.

Country Bay’s lineup additions will join the festival’s slate of previously-announced headline performers – Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, and Lee Brice – who collectively have amassed 56 No.1 country singles, as well as numerous Grammy nominations and country music awards. Also, headlining is CMA Award winner for “Best New Artist” and “Female Vocalist of The Year,” Lainey Wilson, a spitfire, singer/songwriter from Louisiana who scored her own No. 1 in 2020 with “Things A Man Oughta Know.” A recent double winner at the CMT Music Awards, Wilson drew 53,000 fans on August 23 at the New York State Fair, a record-breaking attendance number for the fair.

Rounding out the already-announced festival roster of frontline country artists are fan favorites Randy Houser, Chris Lane, LOCASH and veteran country-rocker Elle King. Joined by a mix of blazing new talent, including Restless Road, Blanco Brown, Josh Ross, Hailey Whitters, and David J. Also appearing at the festival are upstart artists with Miami roots, country-Latin duo Kat & Alex and Neon Union.

Country Bay Music Festival tickets start at $249 for a two-day pass. For more information about the Country Bay Music Festival, including the full lineup of performers and ticket information, please visit https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/