Ed Sheeran Postpones Vegas Tour Stop One Hour Prior To Showtime

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Ed Sheeran was scheduled to take the stage at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday (September 9). However, the international superstar shared via his official Instagram (IG) account one hour before showtime that the show would be postponed due to “challenges with the load-in process.”

“I can’t believe I’m typing this, but there have been some challenges encountered during the load-in of our Vegas show,” he writes. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this, and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday, October 28th, and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date.”

The Allegiant Stadium X (fka Twitter) account had tweeted earlier in the day that the doors would open at 5:30 pm after being “significantly delayed.” That tweet was then removed and replaced with the rescheduled show information.

Sheeran followed up on Sunday (September 10), sharing on IG that there was a “flooring problem” inside the venue. The 65,000-seat venue is home to the NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fan reactions to the show postponement ran the gamut, with some complaining they had waited in the searing heat for hours, some had made the trip from Europe to catch a glimpse of the ginger-haired singer, while others understood that some things are just simply out of the artist’s control.

Comments on social media ranged from:

“Your team kept everyone sitting outside in 100+ blistering heat. Fans were literally passing out. Then they opened the gates (an hour late) and had the balls to open the merch tables and concession stands. Taking more of our money without saying it was canceled! Shame on you. You owe us more than a future show we can’t even go to.”

“Thanks for nothing. My wife and daughters missed out on this concert and can’t just show up in October. Weekend ruined. #lostafan #badweekend.”

“Give Ed your patience and kindness. No man puts his heart on the stage more than this guy.”!!!

“Do y’all not understand that there was a major safety concern to the point where he HAD to cancel… it’s not his fault that y’all decided to fly out to another city for a concert, knowing you’d be in the heat without preparing.”

His current Mathematics tour was set to end in Los Angeles on September 23. However, the rescheduled Vegas show will be the finale before he heads back overseas for two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.