Bulgaria’s Independent Association Of Music Publishers & Producers Joins IMPALA

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) — ANMIP, the newly launched Association of Independent Music Publishers and Producers (ANMIP) in Bulgaria has officially become the newest member of IMPALA, the leading trade organization for Europe’s indie sector.

Founded earlier this year, ANMIP has a mandate to build out capacity for the nation’s independent labels, ensure fair play for members in the global streaming industry and ensure access to official airplay charts and to collect data on music usage.

ANMIP will also seek to enhance copyright protections for rightsholders, combat piracy, and promote culture exchange to help expose independent Bulgarian artists to international audiences.

Led by board director Ruth Koleva, ANMIP’s advisory board already includes current IMPALA members Kees Van Weijen (STOMP, NL) and Dario Draštata (RUNDA, ex-YU).

“Becoming a part of a European network of independent music companies is a tremendous opportunity for ANMIP Bulgaria. It enables our members to exchange knowledge and expertise with other companies, fostering an environment of collaboration and growth. Our foremost objectives for the near future encompass fortifying the independent music community in Bulgaria, expanding our association, and forging connections across Europe to create a vibrant and interconnected music ecosystem that benefits both our members and the partners of our association,” stated Ruth Koleva, Board Director ANMIP.

“Our members are delighted to welcome ANMIP with Ruth participating in our executive board. Developing the Central and Eastern European market is one of IMPALA’s priorities. Last week at IMPALA’s AGM, our members appointed Dario Draštata, CEO of Dallas Records and founder of RUNDA, as Chair of IMPALA for the next two years. This will allow us to put a clear focus on the region and further address the issues that matter for our members in this region, from collecting society work to digital and copyright,” added IMPALA Executive Chair Helen Smith.