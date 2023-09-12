Lea Swanson Named Talent Buyer At Mountain Winery

SARATOGA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, AEG Presents announced the appointment of Lea Swanson as Talent Buyer for the Saratoga, California concert and event venue, Mountain Winery.

In her new role, Swanson will oversee booking for Mountain Winery’s season, stepping into the role previously held by longtime Mountain Winery talent buyer Lee Smith, who announced plans to retire earlier this year.

The Winery, which boasts a 2,500-capacity amphitheater, hosts an annual summer concert series and has hosted concerts by artists such as Diana Ross, Ringo Starr, Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson and Ray Charles, among others.

A veteran of the AEG universe, Swanson joined the company’s festival promoter Goldenvoice in 2007 as Director of Operations.

Following her appointment to Mountain Winery, Swanson will also continue to handle booking in San Diego, including shows with long-time client Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay, and at multiple venues around the region such as Civic Theatre, The Rady Shell, Balboa Theatre, Pechanga Arena, The Sound, as well as Pechanga Resort Casino’s two venues in Temecula, CA (Pechanga Theater and The Summit.

“I have been so fortunate to work with some unique and beautiful venues here in San Diego and to add Mountain Winery to that list is so exciting,” said Swanson. “I feel such gratitude that I am being trusted with taking over the talent buying for this venue; Lee Smith is leaving some big shoes to fill, but I am confident that I am ready for the challenge and I’m looking forward to booking many great seasons to come!”

“Lee has had a great run booking Mountain Winery and we’re sad to lose him to retirement, but I’m thrilled that we are able to tap into Lea’s considerable skill and knowledge of the West Coast markets,” added Goldenvoice COO, Melissa Ormond. “Her experience makes her the perfect fit, and I’m delighted she’s agreed to take on booking duties at this wonderful venue.”