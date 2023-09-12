Range Media Partners Taps Casey Robison To Lead Its New Music Publishing Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Management firm Range Media Partners announced the launch of a new music publishing division that will be led by music industry veteran Casey Robison.

Robison, who joins Range Media following a tenure as Co-President and Partner of Big Deal Music Group and then Hipgnosis Songs Group after playing a key role in Big Deal Music’s sale to the publicly-traded music IP investment and song management venture.

While at Hipgnosis, Robison led the company’s music pop division, working with songwriters and artists such as the Monsters & Strangerz (Jordan and Stefan Johnson), John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, Normani, Teddy Geiger, Imad Royal, Dan Wilson, Joe London and Steph Jones, among others.

He began his career as an intern at Capitol Records, and later Chrysalis Publishing, where he worked in A&R. Robison’s music industry resume also includes a stint as Senior Director at BMI in Los Angeles, where he worked with artists like Gary Clark Jr., Foster the People and Imagine Dragons, as well as founding co-producer of the acclaimed songwriting podcast And the Writer Is…With Ross Golan.

“Casey and the team believe there is a tremendous opportunity to launch a boutique publishing company inside of the Range ecosystem. The connectivity to our management roster, label, film/TV relationships, and music supervisors provide a fertile ground for developing writers and producers,” says Range Music founding partner/Range Media Partners co-founder Matt Graham. “Casey will lead our publishing division that includes Sam Drake, Federico Morris, Jared Cotter and has already signed songwriter Geoff Warburton and has the support of the whole Range Media Partners team. His experience as a builder at Big Deal and Hipgnosis is essential to getting our strategy and culture honed to ensure maximum opportunity for our talent. We couldn’t be more excited about what we can create together.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the creative team at Range. Since the company’s creation just a few years ago, I’ve admired its spirit, culture and dynamic growth,” Robison says. “Range’s curated approach to identifying and fostering talent across genres will serve as a blueprint for how we build the publishing company, which will be dedicated to long-term career growth for both artists and writers.”