The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Break Ground On A Major Expansion

An artist's rendering of the planned expansion (Courtesy of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame )

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced plans to begin construction of a major new expansion, adding 50,000 square to the facility.

The expansion, which was designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), will integrate the original iconic pyramid design of the building, which was developed by the famed architect I.M. Pei.

“The renowned architecture of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is symbolic of the innovation and creativity of generations of music icons,” said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum President & CEO, Greg Harris. “30 years after we broke ground on the original structure we embark on this next chapter in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s legacy, including expanding the museum’s world-class education and exhibition offerings, and we are thrilled to partner with the architectural and design visionaries at PAU, including Vishaan Chakrabarti.”

The expansion includes the addition of a new entry lobby and publicly accessible space; exhibition spaces, offices, and state-of-the-art education center as well as a 6,000+-square-foot multipurpose venue.

“This transformation will expand the Rock Hall’s iconic structure to meet the demands of its evolving mandate: to showcase the past, present and future of rock & roll as the defining sound of each generation’s youth,” said Chakrabarti, Founder and Creative Director of PAU. “Our design welcomes visitors by pulling the forces of the City, the Lake, and Pei’s Pyramid together into a new triangular composition that centers on a dynamic, aural, and inclusive public interior that flows from the streets to the waterfront—a destination that declares this must be the place.”

According to the Rock Hall, they have raised $135 million for the project’s capital campaign and plan to break ground on the expansion project in October.