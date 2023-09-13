George Strait And Chris Stapleton Expand Their Stadium Tour Into 2024

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — After setting attendance records at multiple stadiums this summer, country music legend George Strait and outlaw country star Chris Stapleton announced a new round of double headlining dates for 2024.

The new run of shows will kick off on May 4th at Lucas Oil Stadium, with eight additional shows scheduled at stadiums across the U.S. before wrapping at Allegient Stadium in Las Vegas on December 7th.

Additionally, Grammy Award-winning country act Little Big Town has signed on as support for the entire tour.

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more,” Strait stated. “I’ve also missed performing in Las Vegas during NFR, so I’m happy to see that show come together in 2024. See you soon!”

Tickets to most shows go on sale next Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. local time via GeorgeStrait.com, with tickets to the Jacksonville show on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guests Little Big Town 2024 Stadium Shows:

May 4, 2024 Indianapolis, Ind. || Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11, 2024 Jacksonville, Fla. || EverBank Stadium

May 25, 2024 Ames, Iowa || Jack Trice Stadium

June 1, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

June 8, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

June 29, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah || Rice Eccles Stadium

July 13, 2024 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

July 20, 2024 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

Dec. 7, 2024 Las Vegas, Nev. || Allegiant Stadium