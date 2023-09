Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 GUTS World Tour With PinkPantheress & More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo has announced her GUTS world tour supporting her second studio album of the same name – released September 8 via Geffen Records.

Produced by Live Nation (LN), the global tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday (February 23) at Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena with stops across North America and Europe, including Miami, New York, Nashville, Toronto, Paris, Amsterdam, Scotland and more before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 13-14) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf, will join on select dates across the tour.

Following the incredible success of her 2022 debut, The SOUR Tour, the GUTS world tour will be Olivia’s first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues worldwide, including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2 and more. During this run, she will perform multiple nights in various cities, including two nights in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

One of the most highly awaited albums of the year, GUTS arrived as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR and features her No. 1 hit “vampire” and the new focus track “get him back!”

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS

Fans of Rodrigo are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday (September 17) at 10 pm ET HERE for both the on-sale and American Express Early Access (details below). Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday and Thursday (September 20 – 21).

AMERICAN EXPRESS® EARLY ACCESS

American Express® is the official card of the GUTS world tour. After registering, American Express® Card Members may be able to enter American Express® Early Access for tour dates in North America. American Express® Card Members can register now until Sunday (September 17) at 10 p.m. ET. HERE for a chance to unlock ticket access and use their American Express® Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express® Early Access begins Wednesday (September 20) at 3 p.m. local time.

Standard tickets will range from $49.50 – $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S. Additional ticket options, including a limited number of Charity Platinum and VIP packages, will be available for purchase as well, with a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales going to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good.

EUROPE + UK TICKETS

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday (September 17) at 10 PM BST HERE for on sale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the on sale starting Thursday (September 21).

AMERICAN EXPRESS® EARLY ACCESS (UK)

American Express® is the official card of the GUTS world tour. After registering, American Express® Card Members may be able to enter American Express® Early Access for tour dates in the UK. American Express® Card Members can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 pm PT HERE for a chance to unlock ticket access and use their American Express® Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express® Early Access begins Wednesday, September 20, at 3 p.m. local time.

for a chance to unlock ticket access and use their American Express® Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express® Early Access begins Wednesday, September 20, at 3 p.m. local time. VIP: The GUTS world tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

SILVER STAR TICKETS

Rodrigo will be introducing Silver Star Tickets on her upcoming tour, making a limited number of USD 20 plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date. Olivia is launching this program to make it easy and affordable for her fans to make it out to her shows. Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other, and the seat locations will be revealed the day of the show when picked up at the venue box office. Ticket locations within the venue will include limited-view seats, lower and upper-level seating, and the floor.

OLIVIA RODRIGO’S FUND 4 GOOD

In conjunction with the GUTS world tour, Rodrigo will be launching Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good. This includes all standard tickets, Silver Star Tickets, VIP packages and Charity Platinum tickets.

GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +