ASM Global Acts Expands The Reach Of Its Scholarship Program

As part of its ASM Global Acts worldwide sustainability and equity program, the venue management giant announced it has granted a record number of college scholarships in the U.S. this year and has launched a new program aimed at creating opportunities for university students to find pathways to careers in the entertainment industry.

Funded by the ASM Global Acts Foundation, ASM Global Stars Scholarship provides students in under-serviced communities around the U.S. with educational and career development opportunities to help them achieve career goals.

In 2023, the program provided 50 scholarships valued at $125,000 to students in 39 cities, up sharply from 2022, when just 14 scholarships were granted.

ASM Global’s new GROW program seeks to emulate the success ASM Global’s scholarship program internationally, leveraging the company’s substantial venue portfolio and resources to provide internship programs and provide work experience opportunities for university students.

The GROW program includes virtually career paths from virtually every aspect of the venue management business, from marketing operations and event management to human resources, guest and hospitality services.

By the end of 2023, ASM’s GROW anticipates hosting 100 university students around the globe with plans to significantly expand the program for 2024.

ASM Global’s President and CEO Ron Bension said, “GROW is an acronym for gathering knowledge, realizing your potential, opportunities awaiting and engaging in work that matters. We intend to deliver all of that and more to students who want to be a part of the next generation of leaders in one of the world’s most exciting and fulfilling careers: live entertainment,” stated ASM Global’s President and CEO Ron Bension,

“We’re committed to curating introductory opportunities and exposure in the universe of venue management throughout our business units internationally. Through engaging hands-on opportunities, students from diverse backgrounds will develop business acumen, grow their professional network, and meaningfully contribute to the organization and brand’s growth,” added Shauna Elvin, chief human resources officer.