ASCAP To Present A Golden Note Award To Songwriter And Recording Artist Matthew West

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) announced that songwriter and artist Matthew West will be honored with the ASCAP Golden Note Award.

A five-time Grammy nominee, West has written or recorded more than 30 #1 singles during his career, including recordings by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Casting Crowns, who landed at the top of the charts with back-to-back singles with West’s material.

Over the course of his career, West has released 11 albums with songs including the RIAA platinum-certified single, “The Motions,” and the RIAA gold-certified single, “Hello, My Name Is.”

West will be presented with the award during ASCAP’s Christian Music Awards Celebration, which takes place as a private event in Nashville on October 2nd.

“Matthew’s remarkable gift for lifting others up with his music transcends genre or format,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “He is one of our most-lauded Christian songwriters and artists and from the start of his nearly two-decade career, stars from Christian, country, and pop music have brought his passionate and profound songs of hope and healing to audiences around the world. We congratulate him on this well-deserved award.”