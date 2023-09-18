Ewout Swart Joins Roger De Graaf As Co-President At Spinnin’ Records

HILVERSUM, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced that Ewout Swart has been named Co-President of the prominent dance label, Spinnin’ Records, alongside current President Roger De Graaf.

According to WMG, the move will allow De Graaf to focus on artist relations and creative projects, while Swart will assume oversight of the label’s global operations.

De Graaf is one of the co-founders of Spinnin’ Records and was named the label’s President in 2017 following its acquisition by WMG. Swart, who served as the label’s Chief Operating Officer since 2016, has been with Spinnin’ Records for 14 years.

In their new roles, both De Graaf and Swart will report to Simon Robson, President, International, Recorded Music, Warner Music, and Bart Cools, Warner Music’s EVP, Global A&R and Marketing, Dance Music.

De Graff began his career at the Dutch music retailer Rhythm Import, which focused on imported R&B, hip-hop, and house music LPs. He later moved into an A&R role at the company before teaming up with Eelko van Kooten to launch Spinnin’ in 1999.

Swart began his music career at Universal Music in 2002 as part of the label group’s Global Royalties team. He later secured a role at EMI”s Benelux regional office and later held a sales position at Motolux, before joining Spinnin’ Records in 2009.

“This is a great move for Spinnin’ as it enables both Ewout and me to play to our strengths. I want to spend more time with artists and really get involved in shaping the campaigns that’ll take their music to new audiences. There’s a new wave of Dance music coming and I want to be a hands-on part of it,” De Graaf stated,

“I’m excited to be Co-President of Spinnin’ with Roger. Dance is enjoying a global moment and we’re geared to make the difference and create impact for our artists as they navigate the ever-changing music industry. We recently moved into our new offices in Amsterdam and I’m so proud to see the creative energy of our company at its best here. We’ve also got an exciting program for this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event and I can’t wait for people from around the world to come and enjoy it,” Swart added.