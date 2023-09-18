Robert Hager Appointed Managing Director At Markthalle In Hamburg

HAMBURG, DE (vip-booking) – After ten years as the Managing Director (MD) of Hamburg’s Markthalle, Mike Keller is transitioning to executive management of the Hamburg Sustainability Conference. Robert Hager has been named his replacement, taking over the helm of the esteemed venue on December 1 of this year.

Returning to the Hamburg music and club scene after a few years of global exploration, Hager, with an extensive background including a 20-year tenure at the Stage Club (now Kent Club) in the Theater Neue Flora and over a decade at Gruenspan in the Große Freiheit, looks forward to contributing to the future of the esteemed venue.

Over the past decade, Keller has effectively managed the affairs of the Markthalle, continually advancing the establishment with his team, as announced by the venue. During this period, the Markthalle`s repertoire expanded to encompass seated event formats and events of diverse genres.

In addition, Keller, previously affiliated with AEG before his tenure at the Markthalle, has increasingly engaged in sustainability efforts. He played a pivotal role in aligning the Markthalle as one of Germany’s pioneering sustainable event venues. The Markthalle was duly recognized with both the Ecoprofit certification and the sustainability certification of the common good economy. Furthermore, in 2018, the Markthalle was honored with the LEA Club of the Year award.

Expressing his gratitude for this enriching journey with an exceptional team, Keller remarked, “I am grateful for this time with this exceptional team and the many opportunities to develop myself and the team. The sustainable orientation was the right decision and is already bearing fruit. My path is now continuing in this direction. I wish Robert and the market hall team much success in the tasks ahead, and know that the house and the team are in good hands with Robert.”

The Hamburg Markthalle on Klosterwall near the central train station was inaugurated as a live club on New Year’s Eve in 1976. Since then, it has hosted well over 10,000 events, featuring iconic concerts by artists such as AC/DC, Fats Domino, B.B. King, The Clash, Grönemeyer, Westernhagen, Metallica, R.E.M., and most recently, Fettes Brot. Additionally, it has been a venue for numerous “Rockpalast” concerts, including performances by The Police, Peter Green, Bap, Roger Chapman, and The Smiths.