Midwood Entertainment Named Exclusive Talent Buyer At The Ramkat In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Live event management and production company Midwood Entertainment announced they are the exclusive talent buyer for the North Carolina concert venue, The Ramkat.

Located in Winston-Salem’s Industry Hill neighborhood, the 1,000-person-capacity Ramkat has hosted concerts by artists such as Mike Campbell, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, The War & Treaty, Trampled By Turtles, Between The Buried And Me, Futurebirds, Buddy Guy, Branford Marsalis, The Wallflowers, Robert Earl Keen, Whiskey Myers, Los Lobos, Grandmaster Flash, The Wood Brothers, Tinariwen, and more.

Ramkat managing partners Andy Tennille and Richard Emmett said the booking partnership will allow them to focus on developing special events, partnerships, promotion and venue management as well as programming local, regional, and up-and-coming national acts for the popular concert venue.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Midwood Entertainment,” says Richard Emmett, co-owner/operator of The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room. “We’ve followed Micah and his team since they began as an artist management agency, and have been impressed to see them expand and have great success with talent buying and venue and festival operations for The Harvester in Rocky Mount, VA, the summer concert series on Beech Mountain, the North Carolina Brewers & Music Festival in Huntersville, NC, and the Bristol, TN/VA Rhythm and Roots Festival.”

“We look forward to growing the number of bigger name artists and national touring artists that perform at The Ramkat,” says Andy Tennille, co-owner/operator of The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room, “and we felt that Micah and Midwood Entertainment were a great fit to help us achieve that goal.”

The Ramkat joins Midwood’s current portfolio of booked venues that includes the North Carolina Brewers & Music Festival, Beech Mountain Ski Resort, Orange Blossom Revue, Harvester Performing Arts Center, Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and more.