AMR Songs Acquires Songwriter Catalog Of Grammy-Nominated Songwriter/Producer Jeremy Ruzumna

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AMR Songs, a global independent publishing company founded by music industry veteran Tamara Conniff, has concluded an exclusive, worldwide administration deal with Jeremy Ruzumna, Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer and keyboardist of Fitz and the Tantrums. AMR Songs has also acquired his songwriting interests in his entire back catalog.

Ruzumna contributed to Fitz and the Tantrums’ most notable hits, including their debut single, “Out of My League,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in 2013 and has over half a billion streams on Spotify. He also contributed to “HandClap,” the band’s highest-charting single, which topped Billboard and Clio’s Top TV Commercials Chart multiple times in 2016, “The Walker,” a popular song featured in numerous films and TV series, commercials for the Academy Awards, video games including The Sims 4 and significant brands like Sprite, Supercuts, Reebok, and Walmart.

Ruzumna began his career as keyboardist and co-writer for Macy Gray, helping her write her first three critically acclaimed albums, including the hit single “I Try,” which received Grammy consideration for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

He has also co-written and/or produced songs for major artists including Bruno Mars (“The Other Side feat. CeeLo Green and B.o.B“), Da Baby (“Toes featuring Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo) Chris Brown (“Bad Then a Beach”), BROCKHAMPTON (“Count On Me” & “Buzzcut feat. Danny Brown“), Cee Lo Green (“Race Against Time” & “Est. 1980s”) and Rod Stewart (“Smitten”), among many others.

Ruzumna currently lives and works in LA and continues his work in the studio and on the road with Fitz and the Tantrums – as well as other bands, including Left Field Messiah and Queen Sixties.

In making the announcement, Conniff, AMR Co-Founder and CEO, said: “Jeremy Ruzumna is behind some of the most recognizable songs of the last decade. Not only does his music stand the test of time, but the diverse range of his songwriting and production remains undeniable. We are privileged to be representing his works, and I could not be more excited to have him join the AMR family and be a part of our growing roster.”

“I’m so excited to join the AMR Songs roster. Tamara and her team have created the perfect home for my catalog. They are 100% focused on creative and supporting songwriters, and I know they will do a great job representing my songs worldwide,” said Ruzumna.