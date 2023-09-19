Bryan Castellani Named EVP, CFO At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the hire of Bryan Castellani, who joins the label group as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 16.

In his new role, Castellani will be based in New York, reporting to the company’s CEO, Robert Kyncl. He will succeed long-time CFO Eric Levin, who announced plans to retire. Levin will stay on to facilitate the transition before stepping away from the company in January, WMG stated.

A veteran of both the media and financial worlds, Castellani spent more than two decades at Disney, where he held a variety of roles, including Chief Financial Officer for both Disney and their sports brand ESPN.

Castellani also served as EVP of Finance for Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED). He also did a tenure as EVP & CFO of ESPN, where he oversaw the network’s financial planning, strategy, and real estate functions, as well as programming, affiliate, and new business initiatives.

Prior to joining The Walt Disney Company, Castellani worked in international finance at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and political science from the University of Rochester, where he graduated magna cum laude.

“Bryan has wide-ranging experience helping one of the world’s most impactful creative enterprises build long-term value and unlock new global possibilities. A dynamic, operational CFO, he’ll be an excellent addition to our executive leadership team, as we grow the WMG of the future for the benefit of our artists, songwriters, investors, employees, and partners,” stated WMG’s CEO, Robert Kyncl.

“I’d also like to express our gratitude to Eric for his near decade of service at WMG. He’ll leave with our deepest respect for his many contributions during an extraordinary period of growth that included WMG’s global expansion, numerous major acquisitions, and a successful IPO. We wish him all the best,” he added.