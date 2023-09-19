Canadian Country Artist Michelle Wright Signs With BFD / Audium Nashville & Announces ‘The Great Canadian Road Trip’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Michelle Wright, one of Canada’s most successful and widely recognized country artists, has signed with BFD / Audium Nashville to rerelease master recordings of some of her biggest hits into the marketplace. These songs, to be available as a series, were initially released on the Savannah Records imprint.

“I’m so excited to extend my relationship with BFD / Audium Nashville and announce the rerelease of these master recordings,” explains Wright. “These albums represent a body of work that has allowed me to take you on this wonderful journey I’ve been on and to share my life with you through my songs and recordings. Take a walk down memory lane with me.”

The first in the series will be The Wright Songs: An Acoustic Evening With Michelle Wright, set to drop December 8, and will include 17 songs recorded live on tour. For the 2024 holiday season, Wright plans to release A Wright Christmas with three newly recorded songs added to the original 12-track compilation. Additional projects will be announced at a later date.

In August of 2022, Wright partnered with BFD / Audium Nashville to drop her 10th studio compilation, Milestone, released 30 years after her breakthrough album, Now & Then. This project brought about conversations between label general manager (GM) Chuck Rhodes and Wright’s manager, Chuck Thompson, to bring these songs back into the public eye.

“I was mesmerized with the Milestone project,” says Rhodes. “Michelle is a world-class talent, and I wanted to continue our partnership by bringing her catalog back to an up-close and personal status for a new audience to fall in love with.”

This October, Wright hits the road in Canada for her first co-headlining tour. Wright joins acclaimed award-winning country duo Doc Walker and two-time CCMA Male Vocalist of the Year award-winner Jason McCoy on The Great Canadian Road Trip, scheduled to continue through next year.

“I’m so excited to be touring across Canada with Doc Walker and Jason McCoy,” says Wright. “It’s going to be a wonderful night of music, and I can’t wait to share the stage with my friends and bring this show to fans across the country!”

For a complete list of upcoming tour dates, click HERE.