Karan Ram Named President Of Festivals & Events At Palm Tree Crew

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Palm Tree Crew, the multi-faceted consumer brand and live events company, announced the appointment of Karan Ram as President of Festivals and Events.

Ram joins the company as it pivots towards a focus on live events and brings significant live entertainment experience to his new role. Ram is best known as the founder of Moment Entertainment, the West Coast-based collegiate concert and event company where he worked with artists such as The Chainsmokers, Gryffin, and Two Friends to college campuses.

During his tenure at Moment, Ram orchestrated large-scale marketing campaigns for shows such as Swedish House Mafia’s One Last Tour and he oversaw Moment Entertainment’s acquisition by Pollen, a UK-based company expanding into the US market.

More recently, Ram served as president of Breakaway, a touring music festival in the US that Ram helped expand from 3 events in 2021 to seven festivals in 2023.

“We’re excited to welcome Karan to Palm Tree Crew and to have him bring his expertise and passion to our team,” said Myles Shear, co-founder of Palm Tree Crew. “As the President of Palm Tree Crew Festivals and Events, he will play a pivotal role in scaling our brand to even greater global heights.”

Founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, Palm Tree Crew is a holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a live events business, a film and TV studio, and a multi-product investment platform.