Phish Announce The Details For New Year’s At MSG

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Phish announced plans to return to New York’s Madison Square Garden this December for their annual run of holiday shows.

The band will perform at MSG across four nights around New Year’s Eve, with shows set for December 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Phish appearing at the Garden on New Year’s is a long-running tradition and the band has been performing holiday concerts at the venue since 1994. As of 2023, Phish has performed 79 times at MSG, second only to Billy Joel, who has performed an astonishing 136 times at the arena.

The band just wrapped a pair of sold-out benefit concerts at NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs at the end of August, raising more than $3.5 million to help support recovery efforts from floods that devastated upstate New York and Vermont in July.

The band also recently concluded their annual Labor Day weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado and are lineup for a series of shows in October, including performances in Nashville, Dayton, Ohio, and Chicago.