Warner Chappell Music Nashville And Influence Media Acquire Country Songwriter Jesse Frasure’s Catalog

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The private equity-backed Influence Media has partnered with Warner Chappell Music Nashville to acquire a stake in the catalog of Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, and DJ Jesse Frasure.

The partnership, led by Frasure’s longtime collaborator Ben Vaughn, President & CEO, WCM Nashville, alongside Lylette Pizarro, Founder & Co-Managing Partner at Influence Media, will invest in Frasure’s full current publishing catalog as well as future material.

Fraser is a prominent country music songwriter, having co-written more than 22 number 1 hits and produced an additional eight number one songs for artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Faith Hill, Tim Mcgraw, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.

His hits include “Dirt on My Boots” by Jon Pardi, “One Mississippi” by Kane Brown, and “What’s Your Country Song” by Thomas Rhett, among numerous others.

“I’ve always been interested in surrounding myself with innovative thinkers in this business that have a fresh approach to the music industry. We knew from the moment we met Lylette, Lynn, Rene, and the Influence team that this would be a perfect fit,” said Jesse Frasure. “Finding partners that were not just interested in my catalog, but a continued creative relationship was huge for us. I believe Influence will be integral in championing songwriters like myself in and out of Nashville for years to come. I’m very grateful to Ben Vaughn and Spencer Nohe at Warner Chappell, Derek Crownover, Stevie Frasure, and Vanna Moua for connecting the dots and making this partnership happen.”

“Jesse Frasure is the ultimate multi-hyphenate–songwriter, producer, artist, DJ, tastemaker and influencer–truly a rare, gifted breed,” said Lylette Pizarro.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.