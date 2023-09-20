Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

BTS Renews With Hybe

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean entertainment agency Hybe announced it has renewed its contracts with all seven members of the K-Pop group BTS.

Hybe shared the news in a regulatory filing for investors on Wednesday, announcing that the company had “completed the Board of Directors’ resolution to renew the exclusive contracts of 7 BTS members, artists belonging to Big Hit Music Co., Ltd.”

Additional details, including the terms of the contract and financial details were not disclosed, but the group last signed a seven-year deal with Hybe in 2018.

BTS, comprised of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, is one of the highest profile K-pop groups in the world, with album sales of more than 40 million and helping to make K-pop a global phenomenon.

However, the group is currently on hiatus while multiple members complete their mandatory military service in South Korea. Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk stated in early 2023 that the group’s reunion might not take place until 2025.

