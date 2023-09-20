BTS Renews With Hybe

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean entertainment agency Hybe announced it has renewed its contracts with all seven members of the K-Pop group BTS.

Hybe shared the news in a regulatory filing for investors on Wednesday, announcing that the company had “completed the Board of Directors’ resolution to renew the exclusive contracts of 7 BTS members, artists belonging to Big Hit Music Co., Ltd.”

Additional details, including the terms of the contract and financial details were not disclosed, but the group last signed a seven-year deal with Hybe in 2018.

BTS, comprised of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, is one of the highest profile K-pop groups in the world, with album sales of more than 40 million and helping to make K-pop a global phenomenon.

However, the group is currently on hiatus while multiple members complete their mandatory military service in South Korea. Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk stated in early 2023 that the group’s reunion might not take place until 2025.