Crown World Entertainment Acquires Indie Distro

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Crown World Entertainment, the multi-faceted entertainment company, announced the acquisition of the digital music distribution platform, Indie Distro.

Through the acquisition, Crown World hopes to expand its current service offerings to provide music distribution services for its clients across all streaming platforms. Clients will also have access to data insights, brand strategy with expert digital marketing services, sync licensing, overseeing neighboring rights, and content monetization, Crown World said.

While the platform does come with a monthly fee, emerging artists keep 100% of their royalties and are guaranteed distribution to over 50 digital service platforms and more.

Established artist plans are available as well by invitation and do not require a subscription fee but include royalty splits and eligibility for advances against royalties, video distribution, A&R support, and more.

The first releases from CWE Distro are “Find Someone” by singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger and Rico Love’s new artist WifeyBaby released “Stingy.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.