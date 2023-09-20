Sufjan Stevens Hospitalized For Guillian-Barre Syndrome

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie folk artist Sufjan Stevens shared a health update with fans, revealing that he’s been hospitalized and undergoing treatment for the rare auto-immune disorder Guillain–Barré Syndrome.

In his post, Stevens told fans that he’s been hospitalized for much of September and is currently undergoing physical therapy/occupational therapy and “learning to walk again.”

“Hi Friends. Quick update on my life. I’m very excited about having new music to share, but I just wanted to let you know that one of the reasons why I haven’t been able to participate in the press and promotion leading up to the release of Javelin is bc I am in the hospital. Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms, and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests—MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc.—the neurologists diagnosed me with an autoimmune disorder called Guillain–Barré Syndrome. Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life,” Stevens shared in the post on his website

“On September 8, I was transferred to acute rehab, where I am now undergoing intensive physical therapy/occupational therapy, strength building etc. to get my body back in shape and to learn to walk again. It’s a slow process, but they say I will “recover,” it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work. Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful. I’m only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet. I’m committed to getting better, I’m in good spirits, and I’m surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well,” he added.

According to the National Institute of Health, Guillain–Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rapid-onset muscle weakness caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system. While the cause of the disorder has yet to be identified, symptoms include c in sensation or pain often in the back along with muscle weakness, beginning in the feet and hands, often spreading to the arms and upper body. In severe cases, Guillain–Barré can be life-threatening and the disorder cna lead to weakness of the breathing or heart muscles.

In his post, Stevens went on to thank fans for their well-wishes and his medical team for their assistance with his health challenges.

“I’ll keep you posted as I progress. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. And a huge shout out to all the incredible caretakers of the world working night and day to help us heal. They are living saints,” he said.