Sylvia Tyson Announces Her Final Album

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — After a decade-long hiatus from the recording, Canadian folk legend Sylvia Tyson announced plans to release what she says will be her final album on November 3rd.

According to Tyson, the album, “At The End Of The Day,” will be her most powerful recording to date and will serve as the coda to her long career in the public eye.

“It was time,” Tyson said, announcing the album. “It is kind of a gathering of all of the things that I wanted to record, but never got around to. I just felt that it was time to record. I really feel that this may be the best album that I have ever done.”

“At The End Of The Day” was produced by long-time friend Danny Greenspoon, recorded at the Canterbury Music Company Studios in Toronto, and mixed at The Audio Truck in Toronto. Backing was provided by Davide DiRenzo (drums), Charles James (bass), Jason Fowler (guitar), John Sheard (piano), Drew Jurecka (violin, mandolin); and Denis Keldie, and Mark Lalama (both on accordion, and B3 organ).

Tyson’s friend and co-writers who contributed to the album include the late Shirley Eikhard, Joan Besen, Cindy Church, and Chris Whiteley.

The album is available for pre-order from Stony Plain Records here.