The Florida Panthers Strike A New Naming Rights Deal With Amerant Bank

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — The Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank announced a new partnership that will see the venue formerly known as FLA Live Arena renamed as Amerant Bank Arena.

“After a comprehensive search with WME Sports over the past year, we felt expanding our experienced and successful partnership with Amerant Bank would be the best business decision to align with both our goals of delivering first-class customer service and serving our local South Florida community,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “We are grateful to Jerry Plush and the entire Amerant Bank leadership for their investment and shared commitment to South Florida and to the Florida Panthers, as well as the governments of Broward County and the City of Sunrise who worked with us to ensure a premier partnership.”

The deal includes marquee naming rights at the arena and will also see Amerant Bank continue to sponsor the premium center-ice seating area ‘Amerant Vault’ and remain a supporting partner of the Panthers Kids Club and youth hockey initiatives.

“Adding naming rights to the arena to the already strong and extensive partnership we have with the Panthers just seemed like the next logical next step for us,” said Amerant Bank Chairman and CEO Jerry Plush. “In addition to showing our support and alignment with Matt Caldwell and the Panthers organization, we are also excited to step up our commitment to the people and businesses in Broward County. We aim to be the bank of choice in the markets we serve and believe this is another big step we are taking to demonstrate that commitment.”

The partnership between the team and the regional bank first began in 2021 when Amerant became the official home helmet partner for the 2021-22 season. Amerant expanded the partnership in 2022 to include an away helmet partnership for the team’s 2022-23 season, the ‘Official Bank of the Florida Panthers’ and putting their moniker on premium seating sections in the arena.

As well, Amerant is a supporting partner of the Panthers Kids Club and youth hockey initiatives.

The financial terms of the expanded partnership were not disclosed.