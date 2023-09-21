CARAS Announces New Board Members For 2023-2024

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and MusiCounts announced the names of two new members who joined the organization’s Board of Directors for 2023-2024.

The board’s new additions for the 2023-2024 term include Philippe Archambault, General Manager, Audiogram and Vice President of Music at Quebecor and Spek: Founder & CEO, PopArabia, ESMAA and EVP International & Emerging Markets, Reservoir.

“I feel honored to be part of the organization and I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to the table and learning from my colleagues. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to promote fantastic Canadian music and support music education,” said Philippe Archambault.

“I’m honored to be joining the CARAS and MusiCounts board at such a pivotal moment for Canadian music and for homegrown artists making their mark worldwide. I’m very much looking forward to working with Allan and my fellow board directors on the JUNO Awards and to use my own experiences across the industry to support the CARAS mission,” added Spek.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we are very pleased to welcome Philippe and Spek and look forward to the unique insights and valuable perspectives they will bring,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “They join a distinguished group of professionals from across industries who advocate for music education and promote Canada’s diverse and inclusive music community. We are excited to work with them as we amp up for the 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax.”

The Complete List of the 2023-2024 CARAS and MusiCounts Board of Directors and Officers:

Chair – Julie Adam, Executive Vice President & GM, Universal Music Canada

President & CEO/Executive Producer – Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/JUNO Awards, CEO, MusiCounts

1st Vice-Chair – Kristen Burke, President, Warner Music Canada

2nd Vice-Chair – Helen Britton – President & CEO, Management Six Shooter Inc.

Secretary – Alexandra Bellamy – Senior Finance Executive

Adam Burchill: Head of Sports and Gaming, North America, TikTok

Dr. Julie Nagam: Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Arts, Collaboration and Digital Media, Artistic Director of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2020/22, Director of aabijijiwan New Media Lab and Co-Director of Kishadigeh Collaborative Research Centre, Professor at the University of Winnipeg

Erik Hoffman – President, Toronto Live Nation

Jeffrey Remedios – Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Canada

Jennifer Dettman – Executive Director, Unscripted Content CBC

Kate Purchase: Senior Director, International AI Governance, Microsoft

Mark Harrison: Founder, The T1 Agency

Miro Oballa – Partner, Taylor Oballa Murray Leyland LLP Entertainment and Media Lawyers

Shane Carter, President, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc