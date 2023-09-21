Rachel Jacobson Named SVP Creative Sync At Warner Chappell Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing division of Warner Music Group, announced the appointment of Rachel Jacobson to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Creative Sync.

In her new role at WCM, Jacobson will oversee a new team focused on sourcing and developing songwriters for creative sync placements. Jacobson’s team will include Talia Rubino, Sr. Director, Creative and International Sync, and Margo Dorfman, Sr. Manager, Creative Sync, who will report directly to her, while Jacobson will report to Rich Robinson, WCM’s EVP, Global Sync and Media Original Music.

Jacobson, who is based in Los Angeles, has been working in creative licensing since 2008, securing opportunities for songwriters across advertising, film, trailers and promos, TV, and video games. Most recently, she spent five years as Head of Sync and Artist Relations for the Paris-based Because Music Group.

Prior to her work with Because, Jacobson was part of the creative licensing team at SONGS Music Publishing and Atlantic Records.

“We’re reimagining our approach to the creative side of sync at Warner Chappell to better align with the rapidly evolving media and streaming landscape. Rachel is deeply engrained in the TV, film, and advertising worlds, with strong ties to the songwriting community, making her the ideal leader to help us recalibrate our creative offerings and double down on writer development for sync. I’m thrilled to have her join us for this new chapter,” stated Rich Robinson, WCM’s EVP, Global Sync and Media Original Music.

“In my mind, music publishing is synonymous with Warner Chappell. I’m incredibly excited to work with a catalog that has some of the world’s most iconic songs while also getting to partner with some of today’s most exciting songwriters and artists. I’m thrilled to start this new chapter, leading a talented and accomplished team whose work I’ve long admired from afar. Thanks to Carianne [Marshall] and Rich for this fantastic opportunity,” Jacobson added.