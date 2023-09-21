Rising Reggaeton And Corrido Star Peso Pluma Cancels Tijuana Concert After Threats

TIJUANA (CelebrityAccess) — Mexican singer and recording artist Peso Pluma reportedly canceled a show in the Mexican border town Tijuana after receiving death threats, his label said on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the October performance was called off after multiple banners appeared around Tijuana which claimed that the show would be Peso Pluma’s last if he performed.

It was unclear who posted the banners or what their objection to the performance was.

The 24-year-old Peso Pluma first gained widespread fame in 2022 when his corrido anthem “El Belicón”, became a viral hit on social media and went on to generate more than 10 million views on YouTube in a single month.

He released his third album, Génesis, in June.

In a statement released via Instagram, his label, Doble P Records, announced the cancellation, noting that their primary motivations was the safety of their artist and his fans.