The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Rolling Stone Co-Founder Jann Wenner

Mr. Rolling Stone. Jann has a new book of interviews entitled “The Masters.” We discuss the artists and more. (Note: This was recorded on Monday, September 11th, prior to the publication of the “New York Times” interview and the subsequent controversy.)

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/jann-wenner-123745135/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jann-wenner/id1316200737?i=1000628682964

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Rx5Yos4taxyYvkeViD8vz?si=ZXGmaJn5SsyBFTtkoi8Vfw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/906f2c72-6eeb-44d6-9504-e6e54a28f728/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-jann-wenner

