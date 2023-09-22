33 & West Expand Comedy Roster With Masood Boomgaard, Tyler Fischer & Jimmy Dore

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Independent talent agency 33 & West, which specializes in the representation of established and emerging musicians, comedians, and film & television entertainment professionals, today announces the expansion of its comedy roster with the additions of comedians Masood Boomgaard, Tyler Fischer and Jimmy Dore.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Masood, Jimmy and Tyler to the 33 & West family,” said Peter DeSantis, Head of Talent & Music Crossover at 33 & West. “We’ve created an ecosystem at the agency that allows us to properly service their long-term upward trajectory, and a key function for our comedians is our ability to provide Film and television opportunities for our comedy roster.”

These new signings join an accomplished team of comedic talent at the LA-based agency, including Eddie Griffin, Eric D’Alessandro, Steve Hofstetter, Eric Neumann, Shayne Smith, Jeff Leeson, Mike Cannon and Quinn Dale, who have and are currently headlining and selling out top clubs, theaters, and casinos around the country.

33 & West specializes in talent looking to crossover into different mediums to expand their brand, build new audiences, and increase their reach across multiple platforms. Co-founder JJ Cassiere explains, “Masood is a perfect example of a comedian who started on TikTok and Instagram who is now performing live and headlining their sold-out shows. Through our hands-on approach, including branding and creativity, we can catapult them from what they’ve built on social platforms and bring that to live performances around the world. While with Jimmy and Tyler, who both started as stand-up comedians, we can adapt their comedy for social to build their audiences further.”

Masood Boomgaard , also known by his alter ego Self-Help Singh, is an international comedian and (de)motivational speaker and parody expert. Described as a comedic alternative life coach, Boomgaard shares the “common sense wisdom” and de-motivational teachings of Self-Help Singh to millions of people on the internet. The Self-Help Singh live show is a hilarious yet thought-provoking juxtaposition of stand-up comedy, parody and motivational speaking. Boomgaard has sold out shows worldwide in Singapore, London, Los Angeles, Boston, Australia and Dubai. In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Boomgaard was the first South African comedian to record a lockdown comedy special from his home, entitled “My Father’s House.” Boomgaard has a social following of over 2 million across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Tyler Fischer is an actor, stand-up comedian and viral content creator based in New York City. He has performed stand-up on America's Got Talent, been a guest star on NBC's Chicago Med, TV Land's YOUNGER, and STARTUP on Netflix. Fischer is known for his viral content, that's achieved over 200 million views. He was named "The Best New Impressionist" by the New York Times and "NY's Funniest Comedian" at the NY Comedy Festival. He has been on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and co-starred alongside Gina Carano in the movie Terror on the Prairie on The Daily Wire. Fischer is also a Comedy Cellar regular and is touring his stand-up comedy around the country.

Jimmy Dore is an American stand-up comedian and YouTube sensation who boasts over 1.23 million followers and over 746 million views as the host of The Jimmy Dore Show, a comedic political talk show on YouTube. Dore has also won awards for several Comedy Central Specials, including "Citizen Jimmy," which was chosen "Best Of The Year" by iTunes & Punchline magazine.

33 & West agents Russell Brantley, Ian Fintak and 33 & West Co-Founder JJ Cassiere signed Boomgaard, with Cassiere signing Dore and Fischer for worldwide representation.