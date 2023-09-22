Russell Dickerson Signs With Range Media Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the launch of his Big Wheels & Back Roads headlining at the end of September, country recording artist Russell Dickerson has signed with Range Media Partners’ Music Division.

“Our connection and vision were aligned immediately,” Dickerson says of the Range partnership. “They are game-changers, power players and forward thinkers. I couldn’t be happier about building the future of my career alongside this incredible team.”

“I have watched Russell on the road over the years, and have always loved the spirit and energy that he brings to the stage. The first time we spoke, we had an immediate connection, and both knew instantly that it was a match. We have hit the ground running with this dynamic partnership between Range and Russell – with a top 10 single and the Big Wheels & Back Roads headlining tour, we’re just getting started!”

Dickerson joins Range Media’s client roster that includes Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Midland, Murda Beatz, Nova Wav, Nicky Romero, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailey Whitters, Lauv, MAX, HARV, Sean Douglas, Wondagurl, Yola, Eric Bellinger, Pentatonix, Luke Grimes, Ryan Bingham, Geoff Wharburton, Stephen Wilson Jr., Paul Russell and more.

Range Media Partners’ music division is led by Managing Partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas, Evan Winiker, Cory Litwin, and now Shawn McSpadden, as well as Partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson, Rachel Douglas, Ace Christian and Joel Zimmerman.