ASM Global Names Alex Bowen Vice President Of Live Entertainment

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management giant ASM Global announced the appointment of live event industry veteran Alex Bowen as the company’s Vice President of Live Entertainment.

In his new role, Bowen will take on oversight of event procurement and bookings for ASM Global’s portfolio of venues in New Orleans, including the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, Champions Square and Shrine on Airline as well as the new Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri.

In addition, he will oversee live content programming at other ASM Global-managed venues in the Southeastern U.S., including Brookshire Grocery Arena (Bossier City, Louisiana), Raising Cane’s River Center Arena (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), The Buddy Holly Hall (Lubbock, Texas), Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida), Boeing Center at Tech Port (San Antonio, Texas) and more.

Bowen is no stranger to the region and previously held senior roles at multiple established concert and live event venues throughout the Southeast, including the House of Blues and the Fillmore while serving as a senior talent buyer for Live Nation.

“As a native of Louisiana, Bowen has been intertwined in every aspect of the state’s rich live music and entertainment culture and throughout his career has even helped to revive venues with the caliber of talent he brings to the stage,” said John Boyle, ASM Global’s chief content officer. “Between his knowledge of Louisiana and southern U.S. regions and his deep understanding of what it takes to produce great shows, we are confident that his transition to ASM Global will be seamless; and we are excited to have him join our world-class team.”