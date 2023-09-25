Rapper Krayzie Bone Hospitalized For Internal Bleeding

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson has been hospitalized and is undergoing emergency surgery to address a reported bleeding artery in his lungs.

According to TMZ, sources with knowledge of the incident told the publication that Henderson checked into a Los Angeles hospital after he started coughing up blood and has undergone surgery to address the bleeding.

The source told TMZ that the rapper has undergone one surgery and is facing a second. AllHipHop.com reported that Henderson is also on a ventilator and has been placed in a medically induced coma while undergoing medical care

After scoring initial success with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in the 1990s, Henderson launched a solo career in 1999 with the release of “Thug Mentality.” He released his most recent album, QuickFix : Level 3 : Level Up in 2019.