The WGA Reaches A Tentative Agreement With The Studios

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The union representing screenwriters announced it has reached a tentative agreement to bring an end to a months-long strike that brought the movie and television industries to a standstill.

On Sunday, the Writers Guild of America stated that they have reached an agreement in principle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade group representing the major studios.

“What we have won in this contract—most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd—is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days. It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal,” the WGA announced.

Representatives from the WGA and AMPTP will next hammer out the wording of the final contract which will be authorized by vote by the union’s leadership, possibly as soon as Tuesday, before being offered to the Union’s full membership for ratification.

During the vote for ratification, the union is expected to vote to allow the union to return to work during the ratification process, the WGA stated.

The union did not provide any details about the deal they reached with the studios, beyond noting that they have agreed in principle on all deal points.