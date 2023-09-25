Vince Neil Concert Brought To A Halt By Gunfire

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Vince Neil‘s solo performance at the Oklahoma State Fair on Saturday, September 23, was brought to an abrupt end after shooting broke out nearby the event.

Neil took to social media to reassure fans and provide an explanation after the show was canceled, writing: “At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running. We we’re told to get in dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding.”

“Thankfully we are all okay,” Neil added. “Thanks to everyone who came out. Please stay safe!”

According to the Associated Press, the shooting, which broke out about an hour into Neil’s set, followed an argument between to groups of people attending the fair.

One individual was arrested, and another was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to KOCO News 5. A third person, who was also initially arrested, was subseuqently released, KOCO reported.