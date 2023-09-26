SAG-AFTRA Votes To Authorize Strike Against Major Video Game Makers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union voted nearly unanimously in favor of a strike authorization on the Interactive Media Agreement that covers members’ work on video games.

“It’s time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “The result of this vote shows our membership understands the existential nature of these negotiations, and that the time is now for these companies — which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly — to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career.”

The vote to authorize a strike does not mean that the union is calling a strike but an element of ongoing negotiations with signatories of the Interactive Media Agreement that includes some of the biggest video game companies in the industry, such as Activision, Electronic Arts, Insomniac Games and Epic Games, among others.

“After five rounds of bargaining, it has become abundantly clear that the video game companies aren’t willing to meaningfully engage on the critical issues: compensation undercut by inflation, unregulated use of AI and safety,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “I remain hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement that meets members’ needs, but our members are done being exploited, and if these corporations aren’t willing to offer a fair deal, our next stop will be the picket lines.”

“Between the exploitative uses of AI and lagging wages, those who work in video games are facing many of the same issues as those who work in film and television,” said Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez. “This strike authorization makes an emphatic statement that we must reach an agreement that will fairly compensate these talented performers, provide common-sense safety measures, and allow them to work with dignity. Our members’ livelihoods depend on it.”