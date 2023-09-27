FlyteVu Names First General Manager And Appoints Leadership Team

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Today, entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu, founded by Jeremy Holley and Laura Hutfless in 2015, announced the company’s first General Manager (GM), Sina Seger. Other company transitions and new hires include Account Director Nicole Ranieri, promoted to Head of Accounts, and music industry veteran Ally Venable joins the agency as Head of Talent. FlyteVu Co-Founders Hutfless and Holley will continue to oversee the Company, guiding brand expansion, vision and culture.

The announcement of Seger as GM sets the stage for Hutfless and Holley to expand the business and future growth initiatives while maintaining an unwavering commitment to its core mission and values – giving back to the community, serving clients with excellence and integrity, and creating life’s most memorable moments. The Company recently announced its expansion with FV Incubator, a marketing incubator for mission drive start-ups and FV3, a Web3 digital and customer loyalty agency. Joined by Seger, Ranieri and Venable, other members of the Leadership Team include Brewer Adams, Head of Production; Brittany Rashkin, Head of Publicity; Miriam Singer, Head of HR & Operations; and Scott Bennett, Chief Financial Officer.

Seger will oversee the day-to-day operations of the agency. She joined FlyteVu in 2017 after receiving her MBA from Vanderbilt University. During her time at the agency, she has led FlyteVu’s largest growth accounts, including Barefoot Wine, Cracker Barrel, Jack Daniel’s, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Vanderbilt Health. She has overseen the execution of innovative and meaningful campaigns using the power of music, entertainment, and the latest innovations in tech and pop culture. Sina is a Class of 2023 Leadership Music Alum and currently serves as a mentor in the ACM and BMAC-founded OnRamp program.

“Every single person on our team operates at the highest levels of excellence and creativity, with a work ethic and client focus that’s unmatched by any other team I’ve come across in my career,” says Seger. “I am equally thrilled and humbled to serve as its leader alongside a tremendously capable and dedicated leadership team as we enter a new era of growth and expansion for FlyteVu and our clients. I have and continue to be in awe of Laura and Jeremy’s vision and leadership in the eight years since founding FlyteVu, and words can’t express the gratitude I have for their trust and mentorship that make this next step possible.”

Ranieri has been elevated from Account Director to Head of Accounts, responsible for the management and growth of FlyteVu Clients and the performance and success of the Accounts team. With over a decade of advertising client service experience, Ranieri has worked at small and large firms, including Wunderman Thompson, iHeartMedia and JWT. She has developed and launched 360 campaigns for various clients – from retail and luxury brands to insurance and CPG – including Nestlé, Diageo, Unilever, Aflac, Macy’s and American Express. At FlyteVu, she has led client accounts, including David’s Bridal, VistaPrint, Barefaced, Prime Video, Netspend, Ashley Furniture and The General. Her accomplishments at FlyteVu include winning a Shorty Digital Impact Award in 2022 and activating at the Super Bowl in 2023.

Venable joins the agency as Head of Talent, overseeing the agency’s Talent and Influencer Department. Venable will lead in shaping and executing the agency’s Talent strategy, developing Talent-led programs, fostering industry relationships, and brokering all Talent and Influencer partnerships. During her prior role at Mandolin, she helped Artists like Miguel, Lainey Wilson, and Ben Folds grow their reach by focusing on the importance of analyzing first-party data, translating to database growth of up to 43%. At Iconic Entertainment, she was on the management team for Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Levi Hummon, Joel Crouse, and J. Human. Venable also co-founded TONS (The Other Nashville Society), a trade and social organization for alternative music and arts in Nashville.

“We’re honored to work with and elevate this talented group of executives. Holley says we’re excited to witness the dynamic energy they bring to FlyteVu and the broader entertainment industry. “As we continue to grow, we remain committed to identifying and promoting individuals who share their passion and demonstrate purpose-driven leadership.”

In the past 12 months, FlyteVu has launched two new sister agencies, FV Incubator and FV3. FV Incubator serves as a marketing solution for start-ups, helping fast-growing mission-driven companies scale via the power of pop culture and purpose. The new model also provides a unique benefit for FlyteVu’s employees to invest in the Clients they serve.

FV3 is the agency’s Web3 offering designed to usher brands into the new Age of Interactive Media. The new division is on a mission to demystify the complex space into actionable strategies that create excitement for those who desire to understand and leverage its immense value.

“Over the past eight years, FlyteVu has built a solid reputation for innovation, excellence, and generosity in the industry,” says Hutfless. “Sina and our Leadership Team have played instrumental roles in our growth and success. We are thrilled to enter FlyteVu’s next chapter as we continue to innovate, disrupt and propel our clients forward.”

To learn more about FlyteVu, visit www.flytevu.com.