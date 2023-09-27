NIVA Says Live Nation’s On The Road Again Initiative Will Hurt Independent Venues

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — While many in the live music industry welcomed Live Nation’s new initiative to help support touring artists, NIVA is pushing back against the plan, noting that it is likely to have negative impacts on the independent venue community.

Live Nation’s “On The Road Again” plan, which the company announced on Tuesday, promises to support up-and-coming bands with a $1,500 travel stipend when they perform at participating Live Nation clubs and to drop fees for artists selling merch artists at those clubs, along with other financial incentives.

However, the National Independent Venue Association says the plan is likely to hurt independent clubs who lack the resources that Live Nation can bring to bear, driving further consolidation in the live touring sector.

Read NIVA’s full statement below:

“Temporary measures may appear to help artists in the short run but actually can squeeze out independent venues which provide the lifeblood of many artists on thin margins. Independent venues and promoters are investing in and elevating up-and-coming artists every day, and NIVA is supporting those efforts nationally. The initiative announced yesterday may seem like a move to follow the lead of some independent venues. It is not that.

“Instead, it appears to be a calculated attempt to use a publicly traded conglomerate’s immeasurable resources to divert artists from independent venues and further consolidate control over the live entertainment sector. Such tactics threaten the vitality of small and medium-sized venues under 3000 capacity, many of which still struggle to keep their doors open.

“Independent stages, where the majority of artists, musicians, and comedians start their careers, are small businesses and nonprofits. They are continually facing rising costs, increased deceptive ticketing practices in the resale market, and ongoing challenges following the global pandemic. Our stages are critical to the live entertainment ecosystem and local economies, and they must survive.

“The economics of touring must drastically improve for artists and independent venues. There has to be a better way. NIVA will continue to support artists and empower independent venues as we collectively find it.”