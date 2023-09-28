ASM Global & Suvilahden Areena Oy Announce Partnership For Helsinki Entertainment Venue Exploration

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, the world’s largest producer of entertainment experiences, and Finnish development company – Suvilahden Areena Oy have announced an unprecedented alliance to propose serving as the lead in the future reimagination of Helsinki’s sprawling iconic and historic Hanasaari power plant built in 1909.

The partnership aims to preserve as much of the legendary landmark building while integrating local culture and environment with a state-of-the-art arena and festival area within the development.

ASM Global will anchor the music and live entertainment venue while exploring incorporating sports programming.

ASM Global Europe President Chris Bray said, “Hanasaaren voimala is a major next step for ASM Global in Finland. We already have a strong presence in Scandinavia and are now building on our recent expansion into Helsinki, which includes Kulttuuritalo. We believe that with our unrivaled global network, we will bring the world’s most sought-after concerts and artists to fans in Helsinki.

“Hanasaaren voimala has an exceptional location. The possibility of building a new arena and entertainment hub by the sea with a festival area and an urban culture project is an exciting prospect.”

Suvilahden Areena Oy CEO Timo Nieminen said, “Cooperation with ASM Global strengthens the credibility of our project. We get to use ASM Global’s experience and best practices regarding venue management. Basing the design on strong experience and insights is a prerequisite for a financially feasible project.

“We are now just waiting for the development reservation to be granted by the city. We aim to run a planning process working with the key players in the area, the environs and the city of Helsinki to create a new type of urban culture hub.”

ASM Global’s Stockholm Live operates seven venues in the capital city alone, and in May, it announced an operation agreement with the Helsinki Cultural Centre.