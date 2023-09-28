Australian Rockers Jet Sign a Catalog Deal With BMG

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the acquisition of the recordings catalog of the multi-platinum Australian rock legends Jet.

The deal includes Australian and New Zealand rights to the band’s first two albums, Get Born and Shine On, and the global royalty stream for these two albums in perpetuity. The deal also encompasses global rights to the band’s third album, Shaka Rock.

The catalog deal expands on a previous publishing partnership BMG signed with Jet in 2017 including rights to international hits ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’, ‘Look What You’ve Done’, ‘Cold Hard Bitch’, ‘Rollover DJ’, ‘Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is’, ‘She’s A Genius’, ‘Seventeen’ and ‘Get What You Need’.

“With big decisions like this it comes down to personal relationships. We’ve known the BMG team for years. We’re already with BMG for our publishing and they do what they say they’re gonna do. That’s a rare thing in this business. Sooner or later you figure out that’s the only thing that matters, if you’re serious about what you do,” stated Jet’s Chris Chester.

“Jet are a generation-defining band who achieved global success of the rarest kind. BMG couldn’t be more honored to acquire these iconic global hit recordings and we thank Nic, Chris, Cam, Mark and their manager Andy Cassell for the faith they have shown in our team via this landmark deal. BMG has become the fastest-growing music company in Australia via our organic recordings and publishing growth and now, as we expand our scope via acquisition, I can think of no bigger statement than the acquisition of the JET catalog,” added BMG President, Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia, Heath Johns.

Jet, who formed in Melbourne in 2000, first broke through to widespread acclaim in 2003 with the release of their debut album debut Get Born, which is certified 9x Platinum in Australia and platinum in the U.S. and U.K.

The band’s music remains popular for high-profile sync placements, including ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ which was featured in the television advertisement for the Apple iPod.

Jet are currently on the road in Australia, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album.