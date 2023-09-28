Hip Hop Supergroup CZARFACE Signs With Virgin Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music announced the signing of the hip-hop supergroup CZARFACE to a global recording deal.

CZARFACE, which includes Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan), Esoteric, and 7L, released their debut album in 2013, telling the story of a superhero character called “CZARFACE.”

The project, which was initially conceived as a one-off mixtape, developed into a multi-album series that featured collaborations with the likes of MF Doom, Ghostface Killah, Roc Marciano, Conway the Machine, Mayhem Lauren, Method Man, Action Bronson, Vinnie Paz, Frankie Pulitzer, GZA and more; contributions to the Marvel movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage; and hundreds of merch drops including limited edition comics, apparel, action figures, art, shoes, and more featuring artwork illustrated by Lamour Supreme.

According to Virgin, new music from the group is expected soon.

“It’s an honor for all of us at Virgin Music to work with these legends to launch this exciting new project,” said Jacqueline Saturn, President of Virgin Music. “We are looking forward to giving music fans around the world a first listen to this incredible music soon.”

“After years of carving our own path independently, fighting with everything we had in the tank, we’re thankful to team up with a major force like Virgin,” said Esoteric. “This is Czarface finally meeting the Avengers, and we intend to work as one to amplify each other’s superpowers.”