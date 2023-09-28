The National Celebration Of Hip Hop Has Been Postponed Due To The Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — With the very real threat of an impending government shutdown looming, organizers of the National Celebration of Hip Hop Event announced that the event has been postponed and will relocate to a new venue.

The event, which was originally set Oct. 6-7 on the National Mall in Washington D.C. will now take place at nearby Nationals Park stadium on October 28th.

“The decision to relocate the event was made in response to the uncertainty surrounding a potential government shutdown on October 1. The suitability of the event’s original venue, may be uncertain due to various factors related to federal personnel, including individuals connected to the National Park Service,” the event’s organizers, Chasing Live Production and the Art of Rap said in a joint statement.

“By moving to Nationals Park, we ensure that the National Celebration of Hip-Hop can proceed without interruption. We are committed to delivering a fantastic experience to our attendees and artists alike,” the statement continued.

While a full lineup has yet to be announced, previously revealed artists on the lineup include Public Enemy, Ice T, DJ Hurricane, The Sugar Hill Gang, and Kurtis Blow, among others.