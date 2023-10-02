BFD/Audium Acquires Release Rights For The Louisiana Hayride

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Bob Frank Distribution and Audium Nashville announced the acquisition of the rights to release Louisiana Hayride, which provided a crucial early platform to some of the biggest names in country music from Elvis Presley to Hank Williams.

“We are thrilled to partner with this iconic brand and catalog,” says BFE Founder/CEO Bob Frank. “We look forward to bringing out many releases physically and digitally from the legends of country music.”

Under the terms of the deal, BFD/Audium will release five live recordings featuring Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, George Jones and Jim Reeves with the series set to debut on November 24th.

First launched 75 years ago, the Louisiana Hayride was a weekly country music radio show out of Shreveport, Louisiana that followed the model created by ‘barn dance’ radio shows such as the Grand Ole Opry, Ozark Mountain Jubilee.

The show provided a stage for Hank Williams, who gained exposure through parent station KWKH coverage of 38 states as well as on Armed Forces Radio, which carried the Louisiana Hayride in markets from Japan to Ireland.

The historic recordings of Louisiana Hayride are owned by Global Media Archives.