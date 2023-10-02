Geddy Lee Announces Book Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Geddy Lee, the award-winning frontman and bassist of the legendary Canadian progressive rock band Rush, announced plans for a storytelling tour around his forthcoming memoir My Effin’ Life.

Geddy Lee’s My Effin’ Life In Conversation tour kicks off on November 13th at the Beacon Theatre in New York with dates set for theaters across the U.S. before wrapping at Toronto’s Massey Hall on December 8th.

For the tour, Lee will be joined on stage by a special guest interviewer and will read key passages from his forthcoming book My Effin’ Life. He will also share stories and anecdotes from his past, starting with his early years, his pursuit of music and his personal memories with his life-long friends and band-mates, Alex Lifeson and the late Neil Peart.

“Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past”. Lee continues: “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best.”

$1 per ticket is going to the Neil Peart Memorial At Lakeside Park fund. The project and its timelines are contingent on the task force raising the $1 million fundraising goal established for the project. Donations of any size can be made towards the memorial project online at www.stcatharines.ca/neilpeart.

GEDDY LEE – MY EFFIN’ LIFE TOUR DATES:

Mon Nov 13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Fri Nov 17 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat Nov 18 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 19 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Tue Nov 21 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Maisonneuve

Thu Nov 23 – Vancouver, BC – The Centre in Vancouver

Fri Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sun Nov 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Tue Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Thu Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Dec 03 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Mon Dec 04 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Dec 07 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall