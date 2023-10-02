Universal Music MENA Partners With Egypt’s Harb Talent Management

DUBAI, UAE (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Middle East & North Africa (MENA) a division of Universal Music Group (UMG) announced the formation of a new partnership with Harb Talent Management to develop and sign artists from the region

According to UMG, the two companies will work jointly to discover, develop and sign talent, as well as produce, market, and promote their music, including for live events, and brand partnerships.

At launch, the new partnership announced the signing of Egyptian hip-hop artists Ahmed Santa, Slyver, and Abu El Anwar to the label, with new music coming from each later this year and in early 2024.

“It is an exciting time for us to build a presence in Egypt via this partnership with Harb Management,” said Patrick Boulos, CEO of Universal Music MENA. “We have a shared passion to develop and support the local music scene in Egypt and offer talents the best of label and management services.”

“We are thrilled to be identified by Universal Music MENA as a local partner in Egypt and it is certain that we will be able to work in line with their international network and global infrastructure to better service talents and the local music scene,” added Sherif Harb, founder of Harb Management.